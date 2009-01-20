Puertos de las Palmas Extension

Summary sheet
Autoridad Portuaria de las Palmas
The Project consists of a seaward expansion of the Port of Las Palmas on the Canary Islands, and includes the construction of a new breakwater and additional terminal infrastructure.
The project will expand capacity at the port of Las Palmas, the main point in the island of Gran Canaria. The port of Las Palmas is a Category A port in the TENs, making the project eligible under article 267 (c). In addition, the Canary islands are a Phasing-In region, making the project eligible also under Convergence following Article 267 (a).
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, requiring a full EIA carried out in 2000-2001, including environmental impact studies and public consultation. The environmental authorisation was issued by the Ministerio de Medio Ambiente and published on 11 January 2002 in the Spanish Official Journal. EIA and biodiversity assessment requirements and status for the project will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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