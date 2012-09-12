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THESSALONIKI METRO B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2014
20080399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THESSALONIKI METRO B
ATTIKO METRO S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 820 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of extension of the Thessaloniki metro system, including the upgrading of existing fleet, signalling and control systems, parking facilities.

The project runs through areas designated as Convergence Regions and is therefore eligible for Bank financing under Article 309, point (a) projects for developing less developed regions - “regional development” and (c) common interest - “enhancing urban environment – sustainable urban transport”, of the EC Treaty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Metro Projects fall under Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore competent authorities decide on a case by case analysis if a full EIA has to be carried out or not. In this case, a full EIA has been carried out. During the appraisal it will be examined that all parts of the project comply with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The question of the projects falling within a plan or a program requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

In general, metro projects are characterised by a positive impact on the environment thanks to the ability of metro’s to attract car drivers into the public transport system and because underground infrastructure removes surface traffic from densely built-up urban area.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46364078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080399
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080399
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - THESSALONIKI METRO B
Other links
Summary sheet
THESSALONIKI METRO B
Data sheet
THESSALONIKI METRO B
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications