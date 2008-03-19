SNIM - GUELB II IRON ORE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM)
Construction of a new iron ore enrichment plant with a capacity of 4m t/year, extension of an existing mine and modernisation and extension of the ancillary facilities.
The project will enable SNIM to increase its iron ore concentrate production capacity, thereby helping it to consolidate its position on the world market.
An environmental and social impact assessment and a number of supplementary studies were conducted. The key impacts were properly identified and addressed. These concern water supply, air quality and the health of workers. Mitigating measures are set out in the respective management plans. The project's residual impact is therefore considered acceptable by the Bank.
Operating on the highly competitive global iron ore market, SNIM is subject to private sector procurement rules. The promoter applies procedures that comply with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and are considered to be satisfactory by the EIB.
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