ROUTES RURALES III

Summary sheet
Direction des Routes et de la Circulation Routière – DRCR (Directorate for Roads and Road Traffic), which comes under the Ministry of Planning and Transport
Second EIB financing operation for the second national programme for the construction of rural roads (PNRR2), launched in 2005 in order to construct 15 500 km of rural roads over the period 2005-2012.
To reduce disparities in rural road services between the different Moroccan provinces and improve accessibility for the rural poulation from 54% in 2005 to 80% in 2012.
As almost all of the planned schemes will be carried out on existing tracks, this project is not expected to present any major environmental risks. The Bank will ensure that the procedures adopted, based on the World Bank's environmental rules, are in line with the principles of EU environmental directives.
The promoter is fully familiar with the Bank's procurement procedures and already applies them.
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