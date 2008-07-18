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MOVISTAR COLOMBIA EDGE ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Colombia : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Colombia: EIB financing for Movistar

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2009
20080282
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Movistar Colombia Edge and UMTS Rollout
Telefonica Moviles ColombiaS.A..
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100.00 million.
EUR 350.00 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the capacity and geographical expansion of an enhanced data rate for GSM- (EDGE) based mobile telecommunications network and the introduction of an UMTS broadband mobile network of thesecond-largest mobile operator in Colombia.

Contributing to
i) support EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment,
ii) contribute to the economic development of Colombia and
iii) allow the transfer of European technology and know-how.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in Europe, it would not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Mobile networks based on GSM/UMTS technology have limited environmental effects. The visual impact of base station towers or other impacts (e.g. EMF radiation) can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures

The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised sector of telecommunication services. The procedures relevant for the project will be checked during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Colombia: EIB financing for Movistar

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Colombia: EIB financing for Movistar
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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