MOVISTAR COLOMBIA EDGE ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project consists in the capacity and geographical expansion of an enhanced data rate for GSM- (EDGE) based mobile telecommunications network and the introduction of an UMTS broadband mobile network of thesecond-largest mobile operator in Colombia.
Contributing to
i) support EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment,
ii) contribute to the economic development of Colombia and
iii) allow the transfer of European technology and know-how.
If the project was located in Europe, it would not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Mobile networks based on GSM/UMTS technology have limited environmental effects. The visual impact of base station towers or other impacts (e.g. EMF radiation) can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures
The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised sector of telecommunication services. The procedures relevant for the project will be checked during appraisal.
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