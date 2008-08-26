Metro de Bilbao L2 - Extension

Summary sheet
The project comprises the extension of the existing metro system of Bilbao. The extension 1 from Portugalete to Kabiezes (Line 2) is 3.8 km long and it includes 3 new stations (Penota, Santurtzi, Kabiezes).
A Y-shaped metro network, formed with two lines, of 31 km and 20 km respectively with a common section of 10 km traversing Bilbao and its surroundings, would constitute the first phase of a larger metro network. The present project consists of the completion of the first phase of the metro network.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/CEE (as amended) under which the national authorities decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether or not a full EIA is needed. Accordingly, EIAs have been carried out for sections Santurtzi-Kabiezes and Ariz-Basauri and will be further analysed during appraisal.
The awarding authorities are public entities and follow national and EU procurement procedures (Directive 2004/17/CE), including publication of notices in the OJEC.
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