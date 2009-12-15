Ginkgo Fund

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ginkgo Management S.a.r.l.
EIB participation in an infrastructure fund for brownfield site remediation and subsequent construction of energy efficient buildings.
Lease and/or acquire from public and private owners a portfolio of brownfield sites, mainly in France and Belgium. The Fund would clean up the land using innovative environmental remediation technologies.
The project will contribute to the implementation of the objectives of the Sixth Community Environment Action Programme and to its Thematic Strategy for Soil Protection. However, waste disposal installations and/or operations, depending on their technical characteristics, may be included in Annex I of Directive 97/11 amended 2003/35. Urban developments are included in Annex II of the same Directive. The situation regarding legal liabilities created by Directive 2004/35 will be addressed during the appraisal.
The company is expected to obtain its equipment and services for the project from amongst the specialist engineering companies using international negotiations.
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