Andalucia Vivienda II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns investment schemes combining the improvement of the social housing regional stock with urban renewal works in 30 towns in Andalucía. The improvement measures will lead to good quality social housing and more sustainable urban communities for residents of deprived urban centres and other decaying areas.
The project is likely to act as a significant catalyst for regeneration in the respective neighbourhoods, resulting in a number of positive social, economic and environmental externalities. Improvements to the built environment will be significant and wholly positive.
Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. Given the scale and nature of the components of the programme (rehabilitation of urban centres and residential buildings within historic areas and barriadas - peripheral neighbourhoods), it is unlikely that an EIA would be required.
Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured
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