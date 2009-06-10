National Environmental Protection Fund

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej, NFOSIGW).
The project concerns a group loan for co-financing of a number of water and wastewater projects, all of which are co-financed with EU Funds.
The sub-projects are in the field of water supply and wastewater collection & treatment, and expected to provide positive impacts for public health and environment.
All sub-projects have been, or will be, approved by DG Regio for the Commission’s co-funding, that includes an environmental due diligence. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the verification of all approvals given and the due implementation of environmental impact mitigation plans.
In many of the sub-projects, procurement of services and works has already been done in line with national legislation compliant with EU Directives as applicable. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the analysis of tendered unit rates vs original cost estimates, so as to support the establishing of a sound unit rate data base for future cost estimates.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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