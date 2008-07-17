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GALP REFINACAO - PROJECTO DE CONVERSAO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 500,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2009 : € 200,000,000
3/03/2009 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/03/2009
20080053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Galp Refinação - Projecto de Conversão
Galp Energia SGPS SA, is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of petroleum products, the supply and distribution of natural gas and the generation of electric and thermal energy.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 million.
Estimated at EUR 1300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of new oil processing units within existing refineries at Sines and Porto.

The project will convert heavy and sulfurous oil products into low sulfur containing middle distillates such as diesel, products of which the Iberian peninsula and Europe as a whole is in deficit. Both refineries will be modified with a view to an integrated operation.

 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the upgrading of existing refineries to improve competitiveness and to convert heavy oil products to high quality automotive fuels as required under European standards. It falls under Annex II of the EIA directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. Due to its technical characteristics and potential impacts on the environment EIAs are required by the environmental authorities in line with the provisions of the directive. Such EIAs are under preparation.

 

The project is a private sector operation not subject to EU public procurement legislation.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications