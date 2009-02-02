A12 Lunetten – Veenendaal PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rijkswaterstaat Utrecht, part of the Dutch Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management
This TEN-T project, to be constructed in two phases, concerns a general increase in capacity of a 30km section of the A12 highway between the city of Utrecht and the town of Veenendaal. The project is to be procured as a PPP for the design, construction, finance and maintenance of the road section.
This stretch of the A12 highway between the Randstad conurbation and Germany is increasingly congested, especially during peak hours. The proposed improvement of the A12 highway is part of a wider strategy of the Dutch government to improve the connection to cater for the current and future traffic numbers.
The project falls under the requirements of Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/CE (amended by Directive 2003/35/EC), and is subject of a full Environmental Impact Assessment, including public consultation. Detailed analysis of the EIA process and the project impact and mitigation measures will be performed during appraisal, including assessment of impact on Natura 2000 sites and compliance to Habitats and Birds Directives.
The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership. The PPP contract will be awarded under the competitive dialogue procedure applicable to public works contracts under the EU Directive 2004/18/EC. Publication in the EU Journal has taken place in January 2009.
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