Bursa Wastewater II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is the second operation with the promoter and consists of the current investment programme of BUSKI for the expansion of the water and wastewater infrastructure. The project will serve the Greater Municipality of Bursa which covers the area within a 30 km radius from the city centre.
Expansion of the water and wastewater infrastructure of the city of Bursa to serve the entire Metropolitan area.
The envisaged project will have a positive environmental impact. The improvement of Bursa’s water collection and treatment facilities will significantly increase the local standard of living. The pollution load of the water discharged will be contained at a time of rapid population growth and economic expansion.
The procurement under the project will follow EIB’s usual procedures in compliance with EIB Guidelines which reflect the principles of EU public procurement directives.
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