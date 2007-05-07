REGIONE BASILICATA CONVERGENZA 2007-13

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of investments of the Operational Programmes 2007-2013 under the Convergence objective in the Regione Basilicata.
The project comprises the Operational Programmes prepared by the region Basilicata for the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund (ESF) in the 2007-2013 programming period. The investment strategy will focus mainly on support of the sectors: human capital and services, transport, research, technological development, innovations and entrepreneurship, water and environmental protection.
The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Lending, will have both positive and negative effects on the environment, including on the positive side environmental protection, improved water services, increased level of energy produced from renewable resources. The Bank will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats, Birds Directives.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with investment costs below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.