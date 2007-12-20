Verbund Styria HV Transmission TEN

Summary sheet
Österreichische Elektrizitätswirtschafts-AG
Construction and operation of a 98 km 380 kV high voltage overhead line from the Kainachtal substation near Graz in Styria to the Rotenturm substation in Burgenland.
The project constitutes a north-south HV power link critical for the regional grid stability. It has been identified as a TEN-e project of European interest in the priority interconnection plan and forms part of a priority axis identified under the revised 2006 TEN-e guidelines.
The project falls under the Annex I of EIA directive 85/337 as amended and requires an EIA, which was issued in 2005. The project was extensively debated in public as well as through the relevant administrative and judicial instances. It received approval in March 2007 by the competent authority, which was confirmed by the relevant courts. Environmental aspects under inclusion of mitigation measures will be assessed during appraisal. Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws will be verified.
The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC (as amended by 2004/17/EC) and committed to compliance.
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