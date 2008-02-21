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CHU AMIENS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Education : € 75,000,000
Health : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/02/2010 : € 30,000,000
1/09/2008 : € 45,000,000
26/02/2010 : € 70,000,000
1/09/2008 : € 105,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/09/2008
20070445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Amiens University Hospital
CHU Amiens
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 260 million
Around EUR 520 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reconfiguration and modernisation of CHU Amiens (Amiens University Hospital) in the Picardy region, France.

Modernising CHU Amiens and bringing together its facilities on one site.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises new buildings and extensions for the purpose of hospital and medical services. Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for hospitals; however, this project could qualify as an urban regeneration project (Annex II to the EC Directive). This point will have to be examined as part of the detailed analysis.

The tendering procedures applied by French hospitals are required to comply with Community procurement directives (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC amended by Commission Regulation 1874/2004).

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications