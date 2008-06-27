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IPKO NET GSM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 87,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kosovo* : € 87,000,000
Telecom : € 87,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/08/2008 : € 26,000,000
11/08/2008 : € 61,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/08/2008
20070444
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ipko Net GSM
Ipko Telecommunications LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 87 million.
EUR 174 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the launch of a second GSM network in the territory of Kosovo. The promoter intends to offer service levels in line with international best practice. This will improve the accessibility and quality of mobile services and lead to lower costs for the end users through the introduction of competition.

The support for the second mobile operator is particularly important for achieving enhanced competition and lower prices.The project will contribute to developing innovative IT infrastructure, hardware and software applications, as well as facilitating improved Internet, multimedia and telecom services through the Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE) component of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter receives installation and operation permits following the rules and guidelines set by the Environmental Protection UNMIK/REG 2003/9 law and other administrative decisions. Kosovo has no regulations regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure. Project radio sites have been designated according to the experience of partner Mobitel in Slovenia (where limits stricter than the EU recommendation have been adopted) and the supplier.

The promoter is a private company providing its services in kliberalized markets, and is therefore exempt from utility type regulations.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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