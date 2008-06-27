Ipko Net GSM

Summary sheet
The project concerns the launch of a second GSM network in the territory of Kosovo. The promoter intends to offer service levels in line with international best practice. This will improve the accessibility and quality of mobile services and lead to lower costs for the end users through the introduction of competition.
The support for the second mobile operator is particularly important for achieving enhanced competition and lower prices.The project will contribute to developing innovative IT infrastructure, hardware and software applications, as well as facilitating improved Internet, multimedia and telecom services through the Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE) component of the project.
The promoter receives installation and operation permits following the rules and guidelines set by the Environmental Protection UNMIK/REG 2003/9 law and other administrative decisions. Kosovo has no regulations regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure. Project radio sites have been designated according to the experience of partner Mobitel in Slovenia (where limits stricter than the EU recommendation have been adopted) and the supplier.
The promoter is a private company providing its services in kliberalized markets, and is therefore exempt from utility type regulations.
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