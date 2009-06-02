Engineering Innovation - RSFF

Summary sheet
LMS International NV
The project concerns Software Research, Development and Innovation for virtual simulation, prototyping and testing technologies.
The project will contribute to developing the field of virtual simulation, prototyping and testing technologies. In addition, it will contribute to the development of Europe’s information infrastructure and support European competitiveness in the ICT sector, with beneficial impacts on technological developments. The project should assist the promoter in fostering its R&D commitments in a key sector for the information society and its scope falls within the work programme of the European Framework Programme 7. The project is fully in line with the objectives of the Bank’s Knowledge Economy policy.
R&D facilities used for software R&D are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC, and therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. The proposed investments, which relate exclusively to software development, will mainly take place inside buildings at R&D facilities already being used for similar activities, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The project is eligible under Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). The Risk Sharing Finance Facility is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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