Segundo Cinturon San Sebastian

Summary sheet
Construction of second-bypass in the city of San Sebastián (Basque Country).
The project consists of 16.7 km of motorway (2 lanes in each direction) with a design speed of 120 kph. In addition, a further 22.1 km of connecting roads are foreseen. The entire ring-road project includes 14 viaducts, 16 overpasses, 10 underpasses, 3 false tunnels and 24 retaining walls.
According to EU directive 85/337/EEC, the project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. The project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legislation and to be in line with EU environmental policy and acceptable to the EIB. In particular, compliance with Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats and SEA Directive 2001/142/EC will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has complied with the requirement of publication of tender notices in the EU official Journal for the contract notice –tender- (reference 2006/S 100-106955), and the contract award (reference 114/2007 139903-2007). The overall procurement process and documents will be reviewed during appraisal.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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