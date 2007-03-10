Kaiserschleuse Bremerhaven TEN

Summary sheet
Construction and enlargement of lock facilities in the seaport of Bremerhaven replacing the existing “Kaiserschleuse” built at the end of the 19th century.
The project is designed to remove a bottleneck for the rapidly expanding market of car transhipment in Europe. The project will improve maritime links of the EU and promote sea transport in intermodal transport chains.
According to national environmental legislation transposing the EIA Directive, the Project falls under Annex I, making an EIA compulsory. This has been carried out with environmental impact studies (EIS) and public consultation. The status of the environmental approvals process and compliance with Habitats Directive requirements will be reviewed during appraisal. The Bank’s services will take care to ensure that proper attention will be given to the implementation of mitigation and monitoring measures as required by the EIA and administrative authorizations.
The procurement notice for the project works was published in the EU Official Journal on 24 May 2003. The Promoter has followed a competitive dialogue procedure for the procurement of the works, which he regards as the most suitable strategy in view of the technical complexity of the project. The appraisal mission will review the procedure followed by the Promoter and its compliance with applicable EU procurement directives.
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