Autostrade - Potenziamento A14

Summary sheet
Lying on TEN Corridor VIII, along the Adriatic coastline, the A14 is one of the most important sections of the national motorway network, from the city of Bologna in Northern Italy to Taranto in Southern Italy. Project works extend over two regions (Emilia Romagna and Marche), six provinces and 39 municipalities.
Construction of an additional 3rd lane and of improved emergency facilities over some 171 km between the junctions Rimini Nord and Pedaso. Construction works on some sections have already started. The works consist generally in the broadening of the existing motorway in both directions with the adjunction of an additional lane; in areas of geological complexity or close to populated areas, works planned are of course more complex and provide for the re-alignment of the existing route altogether, or the widening of the existing road asymmetrically. Of great importance to the local communities are the works related to the installation of 84 km of noise-reduction barriers and to a number of adjacent connecting / trunk roads.
The project should enhance mobility and reduce congestion and vehicle operating costs, thereby contributing to the sustainable growth of transport networks.
A formal EIA is required for the project in compliance with EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Compliance with EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be checked during appraisal. SEA Directive 2001/42/EC is not applicable due to the timing of project conception and implementation.
Procurement procedures and strategies as well as compliance with applicable EU legislation will be revised during appraisal.
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