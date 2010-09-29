AVE Valladolid – Burgos

Summary sheet
Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF)
The project consists of the financing of high-speed infrastructure between Valladolid and Burgos. The total length of the new line is approximately 105 km (excluding the Burgos bypass).
The project forms part of the Spanish high-speed North-west corridor, running from Madrid – Valladolid to the main cities of the regions of Castilla y Leon, Basque Country and towards French border.
According to EU Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, the project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. Compliance with national and EU environmental legislation as well as potential impacts on Natura 2000 network will be verified during appraisal. Environmental approval for the project (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental – DIA) was given on the 14 July 2006 by the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.
The project planning predates the SEA Directive 2001/142/EC.
The promoter has complied with the requirement of publication of tender notices both in the National and EU Official Journal for all the contract notices and all the contract awards (covering design, construction and works supervision contracts) for the Project up to the moment and is expected to do so in the remaining contracts to be procured.
Disclaimer
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