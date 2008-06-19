BAHIA DE BIZKAIA LNG TERMINAL-II-TEN

Summary sheet
The project involves the expansion of the existing LNG regasification terminal in the port of Bilbao by a third LNG storage tank (of a size of 150000 m3) and by two vaporisers (sea water).
The new installations will form an integral part of the terminal and will raise its regasification capacity by 400000 Nm3/h. The project is in line with European policy objectives to expand and diversify sources of energy supply.
The planned expansion of the terminal was identified by the promoter and the competent authority to classify under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. It was screened for potential impacts on the environment according to stipulations of the directive, and the competent authority decided subsequently that an EIA is not required. The decision was made public in the ‘Boletín Oficial del Estado’ in 9/2007. The existing LNG terminal was subject to an EIA, the approval of which was published in December 2000.
The promoter informed that a procurement notice was advertised in the EU Official Journal with the objective to establish a list of pre-qualified contractors for an EPC contract. Tendering among the qualified contractors is in progress at present.
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