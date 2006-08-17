Rayners Lane Urban Regeneration

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project covers social housing demolition, rebuild and up-grade, as well as the construction of a new community centre on the Rayners Lane, a housing estate built in the sixties, the largest in the London Borough of Harrow. The estate was transferred from the Harrow Council to HGL in October 2002 in the framework of a Large Scale Voluntary Transfer. Consisting originally of over 600 housing units, it will be redeveloped ultimately into about 800 units. The programme also includes the construction of a new community centre. In addition, the project will contribute to the achievement of the UK Government’s prescribed “Decent Homes Standard” by the 2010 deadline.
Upgrading the standard of the social housing stock on the Rayners Lane is part of the Borough’s urban regeneration plan, as well as part of the larger housing strategy for West London.
Construction. Urban infrastructure. Urban renewal/regeneration.The investment programme is subject to the environmental requirements of the European Directives as well as of public planning regulations. The project’s impact on the environment should be substantially positive, since it is expected to result in better thermal insulation, asbestos removal, improvement to the construction, and more rational planned use of inner city areas.
Contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC [old Dir 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC, 92/50/EEC] or 2004/17/EC [old Dir 93/38/EEC]), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, where applicable.
Construction.
Urban infrastructure.
Urban renewal/regeneration.
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