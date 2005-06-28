BIG UNIVERSITAETEN INFRASTRUKTURAUSBAU

Summary sheet
The Project comprises investments in the construction and the refurbishment of a number of university facilities in Austria including Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck and Salzburg.
Investments in university and higher education facilities are key to the knowledge-driven economy and essential in fostering employment creation, growth and social cohesion. The Project covers investments supporting the development of human capital. The Project therefore is eligible under Article 267 point (c) human capital (education) and the Innovation-2010-Initiative (education and research).
Education facilities are not included in the Council Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment. In some cases, Annex II of the Directive may apply for Urban Development projects. This will be reviewed during appraisal.
The procedures to be applied by the Promoter will comply with EU Council Directives applicable to public authorities procurement and with national legislation. A revision of the Promoter’s procurement procedures for this Project will be carried out during the appraisal.
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