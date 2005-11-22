TRAMWAY DE REIMS PPP

Summary sheet
The project consists of the design, construction, operation and financing of a first (10 km) tramway line and maintenance of the bus network in Greater Reims.
The project will contribute to improving mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the Reims urban area by creating a high-quality and less-polluting public transport system.
The project comes under Annex II to EU Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC. An EIA is currently being conducted and its results will form part of the file required to obtain the Declaration of Public Utility. Studies already carried out indicate that the project will have an overall positive environmental impact.
Pursuant to Directive 93/37/EC, the concession was put out to international tender including publication in the OJEU in March 2005.
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