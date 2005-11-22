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TRAMWAY DE REIMS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 107,557,612.09
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 107,557,612.09
Transport : € 107,557,612.09
Signature date(s)
9/07/2008 : € 107,557,612.09
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - The full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) is available upon request. - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2008
20050467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Reims Tramway PPP
The commissioning authority is the Communauté d’agglomération de Reims (CAR), which comprises six municipalities in Greater Reims. A public service delegation contract will be signed with the concessionaire to be selected by CAR following an open call for tenders.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million or 50% of total project cost.
Estimated at around EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design, construction, operation and financing of a first (10 km) tramway line and maintenance of the bus network in Greater Reims.

The project will contribute to improving mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the Reims urban area by creating a high-quality and less-polluting public transport system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comes under Annex II to EU Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC. An EIA is currently being conducted and its results will form part of the file required to obtain the Declaration of Public Utility. Studies already carried out indicate that the project will have an overall positive environmental impact.

Pursuant to Directive 93/37/EC, the concession was put out to international tender including publication in the OJEU in March 2005.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - The full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) is available upon request. - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications