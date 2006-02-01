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PROGR RENOVATION URBAINE ET SOCIALE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Urban development : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/02/2007 : € 250,000,000
27/06/2006 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 500 million in support of urban and social regeneration

Summary sheet

Release date
1 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2006
20050295
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
National Urban and Social Regeneration Programme (PNRUS)
Dexia Crédit Local (DCL).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
EUR 15.7 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of French regional/local authorities carrying out urban and social regeneration projects in sensitive urban areas (ZUSs) under agreements entered into with the National Urban Regeneration Agency (ANRU). There have been more than 2 100 operations to date in over 200 ZUSs throughout the country.

The ANRU/EIB/DEXIA National Urban and Social Regeneration Programme is consistent with European policy in the fields of urban environment, social cohesion and balanced spatial development. It underpins the French Government's National Urban Regeneration Programme of 1 August 2003 and complements the financing instrument established by the public authorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on environmental protection is required.

Compliance with EU directives and national legislation on procurement is required.

Other links
Related press
France: EUR 500 million in support of urban and social regeneration

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 500 million in support of urban and social regeneration
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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