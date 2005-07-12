Piraeus Port II

The project (extension of Ikonion Pier I and backup area) falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 97/11. The Environmental aspects of the project have been studied under the Master Plan for Piraeus Port 2004-2009, and the competent environmental authority (Ministry of Environment - MoE) is reviewing the studies. The MoE has determined that no separate EIA will be required for the works at Pier I, as the project's environmental aspects are already covered by the Master Plan. The process for review of the 2004-2009 Master Plan - in particular the decision by the competent authority whether to require an EIA for this new Master Plan (there was an earlier EIA for an old Master Plan 1994-2000, which gained its approvals in 1996), the status of any public consultations, and the mitigation measures proposed and their timing, including quarry rehabilitation works, will be reviewed during appraisal. No impacts are expected on Natura 2000 areas. This will be confirmed during appraisal.