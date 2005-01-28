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CDP FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 600,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2007 : € 170,000,000
22/07/2005 : € 430,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2005
20050128
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDP Framework Loan - First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze

Name: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.
Contact: Dott.ssa A. Esposito: 06.4221.1

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Of the order of EUR 600 million. Tramvia di Firenze : Up to EUR 110 million
EIB finance will cover up to 50% of total project cost for each allocation. Tramvia di Firenze : Up to EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan facility to finance various forms of investment schemes including civil works, facilities and equipment, networks for the provision and distribution of public services, and land reclamation works, promoted by owners, managers and concessionaires of public infrastructure.

  • First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
    The project consists of the construction of three tramway lines:
  • Line 1: Scandicci-Santa Maria Novella, 7.5 km length.
  • Line 2: Airport-Dom-Piazza della Libertà, 7.3 km length
  • Line 3: Careggi-Fortezza, 3.6 km length.
  • As part of a Concession agreement, the Società Tram di Firenze will operate and maintain the above tramway lines for 30 years.

  • First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
  • The project aims at improving the quality of the public transport system and reducing traffic congestion in the Florence metropolitan area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Complying with EU and national legislation on environmental protection.

Complying with EU and national procurement procedures.

  • First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
  • Line 1 was procured by the local public authorities. Lines 2 and 3 will be procured by the Società Tram di Firenze (Concessionaire), which has been selected by the Municipality of Florence following a competitive process in line with Law 109/194. The compatibility of these procedures with the relevant EU procurement legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Comments

The main sectors to benefit from the loan are expected to be those relating to infrastructure for water / waste water, gas and power transmission and distribution, urban transport and solid waste disposal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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