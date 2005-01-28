CDP FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Name: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.
Contact: Dott.ssa A. Esposito: 06.4221.1
Framework loan facility to finance various forms of investment schemes including civil works, facilities and equipment, networks for the provision and distribution of public services, and land reclamation works, promoted by owners, managers and concessionaires of public infrastructure.
- First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
The project consists of the construction of three tramway lines:
- Line 1: Scandicci-Santa Maria Novella, 7.5 km length.
- Line 2: Airport-Dom-Piazza della Libertà, 7.3 km length
- Line 3: Careggi-Fortezza, 3.6 km length.
- As part of a Concession agreement, the Società Tram di Firenze will operate and maintain the above tramway lines for 30 years.
- First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
- The project aims at improving the quality of the public transport system and reducing traffic congestion in the Florence metropolitan area.
Complying with EU and national legislation on environmental protection.
Complying with EU and national procurement procedures.
- First sub-project : Tramvia di Firenze
- Line 1 was procured by the local public authorities. Lines 2 and 3 will be procured by the Società Tram di Firenze (Concessionaire), which has been selected by the Municipality of Florence following a competitive process in line with Law 109/194. The compatibility of these procedures with the relevant EU procurement legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The main sectors to benefit from the loan are expected to be those relating to infrastructure for water / waste water, gas and power transmission and distribution, urban transport and solid waste disposal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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