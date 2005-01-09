Calabria Produzione Energia

Summary sheet
The project involves the design, construction, commissioning and operation of a large scale natural gas-fired co-generation plant comprising two identical CCGT units with a combined capacity of 800 MWe.
The proposed project will install advanced power generation technology with a relatively low environmental impact; contribute to market liberalisation and facilitate decommissioning of old, inefficient and polluting oil-fired power stations elsewhere in Italy and/or reduce imports. Due to cogeneration the plant will have a high energy-conversion efficiency, which will contribute to the rational use of energy.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 97/11/EC requiring a full EIA. The permit was granted by the competent authority and has set out atmospheric emission limits which are in line with EU’s Large Combustion Plant Directive; indicating a relatively low level of pollution due to this modern type of CCGT and the use of natural gas. Concerning the “Habitats”-Directive 92/43/EEC and the Natura 2000 network, the permit indicates one Site of Community Importance (SIC, named “Foce del Neto”), situated at a distance of 13 km to the project’s location, for which the competent authority concluded in its permit that the investment is not expected to have a significant impact on the site.
The plant will be built under a turn-key contract, for which the promoter has launched an international enquiry procedure on a competitive, restricted basis and sent out call for bids by the end of 2004 inviting several internationally known gas-turbine manufacturers to bid for the implementation of the project.
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