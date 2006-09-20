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FINNAIR FLEET UPGRADING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2008 : € 250,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 September 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2008
20040698
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Finnair Fleet Upgrading
Finnair Corporation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan of up to EUR 250 million.
EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses the upgrading of the Promoter’s regional and long-haul fleet.

The proposed project aims at increasing the operating efficiency and capacity of air transport within, from and to Finland. The project will hence foster regional cooperation (a) between the Helsinki region (where Finnair’s main base is located) and other regions in Finland, many of which have Objective 1 or Objective 2 status, and (b) between Finland and other EU countries, as well as between Finland and Asia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed aircraft, like the rest of the Promoter’s fleet, comply with all current and likely future international environmental standards on noise and emissions and represent latest state-of-the-art technology. The introduction of the new aircraft will further reduce noise and gaseous emissions as well as specific fuel burn per passenger-kilometre. No environmental impact assessments is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.

The promoter is a private company and therefore not bound by EU Directives on procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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