How NDICI – Global Europe works
NDICI – Global Europe and EFSD+ supply financing capacity in the form of budgetary guarantees, loans, equity, technical assistance and grants worldwide to support investments contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting socio-economic and environmental resilience in partner countries, with a particular focus on the eradication of poverty.
EIB operations under NDICI – Global Europe
The EIB is the exclusive implementing partner of the Investment Window 1 under NDICI.
This envelope of EFSD+ guarantees enables the EIB to provide a comprehensive risk cover for operations with sovereign and non-commercial sub-sovereign counterparts.
Under this envelope we can provide:
- loans,
- loans subsitutes,
- debt capital market instruments, and
- guarantees.
This component is available to all eligible regions.
The EIB implements the NDICI Investment Window 2 together with other partners, as an additional dedicated window.
The EIB can provide a comprehensive risk cover for operations with commercial sub-sovereign counterparts that do not benefit from a state guarantee.
This component is available to all eligible regions.
The EIB is the exclusive implementing partner of the NDICI Investment Window 4.
This envelope of EFSD+ guarantees enables the EIB to provide blending support for the private sector in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP).
Our support focuses on high-risk impact-financing operations through:
- maximising additionality of funding,
- addressing market failures and suboptimal investment situations,
- delivering innovative products, and
- mobilising private sector funds.
The EIB support is financed from the ACP Investment Facility, and is complemented by the ACP Trust Fund.
In addition to the above windows, the EIB manages EU regional blending facilities that promote long-term sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth around the world.
Our regional facilities are:
- Asia Pacific Investment Facility (APIF)
- Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
- Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF)
- Africa Investment Platform (AIP)
- Western Balkans Investment Facility (WBIF)
We also benefit of EU guarantees under the EFSD+ Open Architecture, along other implementing partners, to promote thematic facilities, for example on the area of the eradication of polio.
Geographic scope
Under NDICI – Global Europe we can support projects in any of the following regions:
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
What is blending?
Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.
Our blending facilities
The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through four regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.