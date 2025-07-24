Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
NDICI – Global Europe

Promoting sustainable development, peace and stability around the world

The NDICI – Global Europe programme — also known as the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument — is the European Union’s main financing tool to contribute to eradicating poverty and promoting sustainable development, peace and stability around the world.

Through EIB Global — its development arm — the European Investment Bank is a key partner in promoting the EU’s values, principles and fundamental interests around the world.

NDICI – Global Europe supports particularly countries facing long-term developmental challenges. The programme also contributes to achieving the EU’s international commitments and objectives, such as the UN’s 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) is the financial arm of NDICI – Global Europe. This programme allows the EU to promote sustainable development through public and private investment around the world. EFSD+ builds on the success of the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD).

How NDICI – Global Europe works

NDICI – Global Europe and EFSD+ supply financing capacity in the form of budgetary guarantees, loans, equity, technical assistance and grants worldwide to support investments contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting socio-economic and environmental resilience in partner countries, with a particular focus on the eradication of poverty.

EIB operations under NDICI – Global Europe

Sovereign and Non-Commercial Sub-Sovereign Operations - Investment Window 1

The EIB is the exclusive implementing partner of the Investment Window 1 under NDICI.

This envelope of EFSD+ guarantees enables the EIB to provide a comprehensive risk cover for operations with sovereign and non-commercial sub-sovereign counterparts.

Under this envelope we can provide:

  • loans,
  • loans subsitutes,
  • debt capital market instruments, and
  • guarantees.

This component is available to all eligible regions.

Operations with commercial sub-sovereign counterparts - Investment Window 2

The EIB implements the NDICI Investment Window 2 together with other partners, as an additional dedicated window.

The EIB can provide a comprehensive risk cover for operations with commercial sub-sovereign counterparts that do not benefit from a state guarantee.

This component is available to all eligible regions.

Private sector operations in Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific - Investment Window 4

The EIB is the exclusive implementing partner of the NDICI Investment Window 4.

This envelope of EFSD+ guarantees enables the EIB to provide blending support for the private sector in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific (ACP). 

Our support focuses on high-risk impact-financing operations through:

  • maximising additionality of funding,
  • addressing market failures and suboptimal investment situations,
  • delivering innovative products, and
  • mobilising private sector funds.

The EIB support is financed from the ACP Investment Facility, and is complemented by the ACP Trust Fund.

Regional facilities and Project Investment Programmes under EFSD+ Open Architecture

In addition to the above windows, the EIB manages EU regional blending facilities that promote long-term sustainable and socially inclusive economic growth around the world.

Our regional facilities are:

We also benefit of EU guarantees under the EFSD+ Open Architecture, along other implementing partners, to promote thematic facilities, for example on the area of the eradication of polio.

Geographic scope

Under NDICI – Global Europe we can support projects in any of the following regions:

 

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

EIB Global

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. Our key investments across the world help create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

What is blending?

Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.

Our blending facilities

The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through four regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.

