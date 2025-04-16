Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility

Supporting sustainable and green growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF) is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable, socially inclusive economic growth and green transition in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, LACIF aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects in Latin America and Caribbean regions and contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy.

  LACIF is the successor of the subregional investment facilities Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF) and the Caribbean Investment Facility (CIF).

How it works

LACIF supports investments that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Latin America and the Caribbean. The facility prioritises projects that are in line with the EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda with a special focus on:

  • improved and sustainable infrastructure in the two regions
  • increased environmental protection, including through climate change mitigation and adaptation
  • equitable and sustainable socio-economic development and support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs)

The facility pools grant resources from the EU budget to leverage financing from the EIB, partnering financial institutions and public and private investors.

LACIF can support clients with:

  • investment grants
  • technical assistance
  • financial instruments, such as debt, equity and guarantees

Who is eligible

LACIF can support projects that contribute to any of the following areas:

  • water supply and sanitation
  • waste management
  • transport and urban development
  • health and education
  • reconstruction and rehabilitation
  • rural development and sustainable agriculture
  • sustainable energy
  • financial services and support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs)
  • environmental protection

Geographic scope

The facility is available in the following countries:

  • Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay
  • Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago

Highlighted stories

  •
    16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 5 September 2024

    Small-island solidarity and climate common sense

    The EU’s Global Gateway shows what meaningful support to small island states looks like, write EIB President Nadia Calviño and EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen.

    Oceans Interviews Environment Management committee Nadia Calviño Cape Verde Barbados Kiribati Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 30 October 2023

    Stories of inspirational women

    Women’s Solutions Reporting Award showcases journalists, documentarists who report on inspirational stories of women who make a difference in the global south

    Diversity and gender Argentina India Uganda Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development
  • 28 September 2023

    Dominican Entrepreneurs: Julie’s story

    Discover how Julie Belliard empowers local artisans through her digital marketplace, Yo Soy Local.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development
  • 20 September 2023

    Dominican entrepreneurs: Héctor's Story

    Discover how a solar-powered water pump transformed a farmer's life and increased agricultural yields.

    Microfinance Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  
European Union

NDICI – Global Europe

The Neighbourhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument – Global Europe is the EU’s external financing instrument to eradicate poverty and promote sustainable development, prosperity, peace and stability around the world. NDICI – Global Europe covers the EU’s cooperation with all third countries, except for the pre-accession beneficiaries and overseas territories.

Find out more  

EIB Global

For more than 50 years, the EIB has been the European Union’s international development bank. Our key investments across the world help create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Find out more  

What is blending?

Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.

Our blending facilities

The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through seven regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.

Learn more  