The Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF) is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable, socially inclusive economic growth and green transition in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, LACIF aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects in Latin America and Caribbean regions and contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy.

LACIF is the successor of the subregional investment facilities Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF) and the Caribbean Investment Facility (CIF).