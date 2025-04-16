The Latin America and Caribbean Investment Facility (LACIF) is an EU regional blending facility that promotes long-term sustainable, socially inclusive economic growth and green transition in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Financed under NDICI – Global Europe, LACIF aims to mobilise additional investment for key infrastructure projects in Latin America and Caribbean regions and contributes to the European Commission’s Global Gateway strategy.
LACIF is the successor of the subregional investment facilities Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF) and the Caribbean Investment Facility (CIF).
How it works
LACIF supports investments that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Latin America and the Caribbean. The facility prioritises projects that are in line with the EU-LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda with a special focus on:
- improved and sustainable infrastructure in the two regions
- increased environmental protection, including through climate change mitigation and adaptation
- equitable and sustainable socio-economic development and support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs)
The facility pools grant resources from the EU budget to leverage financing from the EIB, partnering financial institutions and public and private investors.
LACIF can support clients with:
- investment grants
- technical assistance
- financial instruments, such as debt, equity and guarantees
Who is eligible
LACIF can support projects that contribute to any of the following areas:
- water supply and sanitation
- waste management
- transport and urban development
- health and education
- reconstruction and rehabilitation
- rural development and sustainable agriculture
- sustainable energy
- financial services and support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs)
- environmental protection
Geographic scope
The facility is available in the following countries:
- Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay
- Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
What is blending?
Blending involves the strategic use of a limited amount of grant resources to catalyse additional financing for development projects. Grants are often combined with loans, equity, beneficiary resources or other forms of financing, with the aim of de-risking projects and making them bankable. Blending allows partners to get the most out of their grant resources and enhance their overall development impact.
Our blending facilities
The European Investment Bank carries out global blending operations through seven regional investment facilities and other thematic blending funds.