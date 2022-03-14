© palinchak

The European Investment Bank strongly condemns the military invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the violations of fundamental rights of civilians and public servants, including the recent abduction of democratically elected mayors of Ukrainian towns and the attacks against civilian infrastructure, including children's hospitals and schools, over the last two weeks.

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: “I continue to observe the catastrophic consequences of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine with deep sadness and anger. I know that we are not alone in our horror provoked by the killing of innocent civilians and the destruction of key infrastructure including schools and hospitals. After Russian forces invaded in 2014, the EU bank worked across Ukraine on over two hundred projects to help renovate and repair critical infrastructure facilities in cities such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Kharkiv, Melitopol, and Kyiv. Now these and other cities are besieged by Russian airstrikes and shelling, with dozens of civilians killed, hundreds injured, and countless buildings damaged or destroyed. But we rebuilt before, and we will rebuild again, in a free and independent Ukraine.

We have built close professional relationships with our partners in Ukraine’s towns and cities, working with public servants and mayors in local authorities dedicated to raise the standards of living for local people. People who have shown inspiring and brave leadership in defence of their country and who are now facing unjustified, cruel, and illegal persecution from Russian occupying forces.

I, and all of us at the EIB Group, condemn entirely the killing of Yury Prylypko, the head of Hostomel territorial community while volunteering, the abduction of the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov1 and the mayor of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev, and all other public servants now subject to persecution by occupying Russian forces. Mr. Fedorov is one of our trusted key partners; together with him we rebuilt 15 buildings, including schools, kindergarten and hospitals under the EIB Ukraine Early Recovery Programme. I join the international call on the Russian forces to desist from these illegal abductions, to free Mr. Fedorov and Mr. Matveyev, to leave Ukraine, and to end their brutal war against the Ukrainian people.

We reconfirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and our commitment to supporting an independent Ukraine and improving the lives of its people remains steadfast.”

The EIB is developing an EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package. On 4 March 2022, the EIB Board of Directors approved a €668 million immediate financial support package for Ukraine. It will help the Ukrainian authorities to meet the most urgent financial needs. On March 8, March 10 and March 14 the EIB made the first three disbursements totalling €229 million to the Government of Ukraine, with further disbursements scheduled for the coming days.

In addition, the Board agreed that the EIB should pursue further initiatives under the EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response. These initiatives could make another €1.3 billion available for Ukraine as well as further support for countries welcoming refugees and impacted by the current crisis.

1. Ivan Fedorov was released on 16 March as a result of the authorities' efforts, the worldwide support, and the bravery of local citizens who demanded his release. We are concerned about other hostages, including mayors, who have yet to be released.