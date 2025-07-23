Ukrainian school in southwestern city of Chernivtsi reopens after major EU funded renovation

EIB

School in Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine reopens after €930,000 renovation funded by EIB

Upgrades to Gymnasium No. 20 improve conditions for more than 400 students and teachers

Project covered by EIB’s €200 million Ukraine Early Recovery Programme

A school in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi reopened today after major upgrades funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Gymnasium No. 20 – a primary and middle school – underwent a €930,000 renovation that improved conditions for more than 400 students and teachers.

Among the students, who range in age from six to 15, are children who have been displaced by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The works included equipping the school building with full thermal insulation, a new roof, energy‑efficient windows and doors and a heating system that better regulates indoor temperatures and reduces energy costs. In addition, a new ramp and repaired entrances facilitated access to the premises, particularly for more than 10 children with disabilities.

“The EIB plays a key role in helping Ukrainian municipalities restore essential social infrastructure,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the bank's operations in Ukraine. “The renovated school in Chernivtsi is a clear example of how our support brings safer and more inclusive spaces for children to learn and thrive, even in challenging times.”

The upgrades to Gymnasium No. 20 were completed in six months under a €200 million EIB initiative called the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme. The programme is one of three joint European Union‑EIB recovery initiatives carried out with the Ukrainian Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities in participating cities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Reopening this school is a clear sign that recovery is happening on the ground,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba. “Together with our European partners, we are creating safer, more resilient communities for Ukrainians.”

“The specified project is an important component of the state policy in the field of restoration and development of social infrastructure. This is one of the initiatives that proves that in times of greatest challenges we are able to build, renew, change the country,” said Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olga Zykova, who personally participated in the school opening ceremony. “School is a place where the future of Ukraine is formed. And we, as a state, must ensure that this future is bright and reliable. The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine supports such projects, because they invest in the most valuable - in our children, in knowledge, in the stability and development of communities.”

Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk echoed the point: “Thanks to our European partners, more than 400 children and staff now have a warm, safe and modern school that meets their needs.”

In the Chernivtsi region, or oblast, the EIB is also funding two projects to repair administrative service centres and four projects to upgrade heating, water supply and sewage systems. These initiatives, as was the case with the renovation of Gymnasium No. 20, are being carried out in cooperation with the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration and the Chernivtsi City Council.

“Every renovated school - like the one in Chernivtsi – is a building block in Ukraine’s recovery,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Together with the EIB, we are working hand in hand with communities across the country to help rebuild a stronger Ukraine.”

“More renovations to facilities will follow to strengthen the region’s social infrastructure,” said Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration.

“Through our partnership with the EIB and local authorities, UNDP is helping Ukraine rebuild more strongly by ensuring recovery investments enhance community resilience and establish sustainable foundations for long-term development,” said UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Auke Lootsma. “Projects such as this school renovation in Chernivtsi embody this approach.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided €3.6 billion in financing, with almost two-thirds already disbursed. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing a dedicated window under Pillar 2 of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The reconstruction of the gymnasium in Chernivtsi was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, one of three recovery initiatives supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As of July 2025, the EIB has provided €740 million through these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-governments are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.