Netherlands: EIB, Rabobank, and DLL partner to provide €1 billion for European SMEs with a focus on sustainability and agriculture

EIB

The European Investment Bank signs two €250 million loan facilities with Rabobank and its subsidiary DLL, aimed at supporting access to finance for European companies.

The Rabobank facility targets SMEs and mid-caps in the Netherlands committed to investing in the energy transition and enhancing their organizational sustainability.

The DLL facility provides access to finance, in multiple EU countries, to SMEs and mid-caps focused on climate action and sustainability, with an emphasis on circularity, food, and energy transitions.

Rabobank, DLL, and the European Investment Bank are partnering to increase access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps with a particular emphasis on sustainability and bioeconomy sectors, including agriculture.

Rabobank will borrow €250 million from the EIB and match this amount with its own funds, making €500 million available to support small-scale projects undertaken by Dutch SMEs and mid-caps, with a focus on sustainability and agriculture. Specifically, at least 40% of investments are earmarked for climate-relevant investments, and at least 40% of the available funding will be directed towards bioeconomy sectors, including agriculture.

DLL has secured an additional €250 million, which it will also match with its own funds, aiming to improve access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps across the EU. The focus will be on France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Ireland, and the Netherlands, targeting investments in sustainability by local companies.

In total, the combined EIB loans as well as Rabobank and DLL’s matching funds will make €1 billion in new funding available for SMEs and mid-caps, with a particular focus on financing climate-relevant and agricultural projects.

“It is important to understand that climate financing is a key driver of economic growth,” states EIB Director General Jean-Christophe Laloux. “We have to look at the bigger picture, which is that climate change is disrupting business and economic behaviours. We have a long track-record with Rabobank and DLL in terms of climate relevant financing, and hope that this facility can convince other financiers to make available more support for entrepreneurs developing more sustainable projects.”

Carlo van Kemenade, Director Retail NL and Member of the Managing Board of Rabobank: “We are proud to build on the successful partnership with the EIB and the new launch of impact loans. Sustainability is an important pillar of Rabobank’s strategy. Clients are also very positive about this impact loan. The interest rate discount is both a reward for the impact they have as a leader in sustainability and an encouragement to continue on the path we have set with our clients.”

“As a transition partner for a better world, DLL believes that sustainability is fundamental to long-term business success,” says Lara Yocarini, Member of the Managing Board, Rabobank, and CEO and Chair of the Executive Board of DLL. “The attractive funding from the European Investment Bank will enhance our ability to provide more accessible, affordable, and tailored leasing solutions, ultimately reducing barriers for our partners and customers to invest in more sustainable equipment and technology.”

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. Over the last ten years, the EIB has made available more than €27 billion in financing for Dutch projects in various sectors, including research & development, transport, drinking water, healthcare, and SMEs.

The EIB is the European Union’s bank; the only bank owned by and representing the interests of the European Union Member States, The Netherlands owns a 5,2% share of the EIB. It works closely with other EU institutions to implement EU policy and is the world’s largest multilateral borrower and lender. The EIB provides finance and expertise for sustainable investment projects that contribute to EU policy objectives. More than 90% of its activity is in Europe.

About Rabobank

Rabobank is an international financial services provider operating on the basis of cooperative principles. It offers retail banking, wholesale banking, private banking, leasing, and real estate services. As a cooperative bank, Rabobank puts customers’ interests first in its services. Rabobank is committed to being a leading customer-focused cooperative bank in the Netherlands and a leading food and agri bank worldwide. Rabobank employed 49,000 FTE per 31 December 2024. Rabobank Group is active in 37 countries.

About DLL

DLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 47 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions within the Agriculture, Construction, Energy Transition, Food, Healthcare, Industrial, Technology, Transportation, and Workplace industries in more than 25 countries. The company partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors to enable easier access to equipment, technology, and software, to support business growth.

DLL is committed to a more sustainable future for the environment and the communities in which it operates. Combining customer focus and industry knowledge, DLL provides financial solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group.