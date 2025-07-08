Italy: EIB grants €150 million loan to Alfasigma to accelerate innovation in rare diseases and specialty care

Alfasigma

The EIB financing will support Alfasigma’s R&D investments for the three-year period from 2025 to 2027.

The funds will help develop and market new medicines in Alfasigma’s main therapeutic areas.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €150 million loan agreement with Alfasigma, a global pharmaceutical company founded in Italy, whose products are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

The agreement, announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Alfasigma’s Chief Financial Officer Tatiana Simonelli, will support the development of breakthrough therapies in the areas of rare diseases and specialty care. The EIB financing aims to support Alfasigma’s R&D activities over the three-year period from 2025 to 2027, focusing on new treatments in gastroenterology and hepatology, vascular medicine, and rheumatology. It will help accelerate the translation of scientific advances into patient-centred solutions, aiming to address unmet needs and deliver high-impact health outcomes.

The operation is part of the EIB’s strategy to bolster competitiveness and innovation in the European healthcare sector and to create highly skilled jobs.

“This financing confirms the EIB’s commitment to promoting scientific innovation and supporting European biopharmaceutical research,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Investing in research, development and innovation is key to strengthening Europe’s industrial competitiveness and to offering new therapeutic solutions to those currently without alternatives.”

“We are grateful to the EIB for this agreement, which will help us to fast-track our ambitious growth strategy, particularly in expanding our footprint in rare diseases and specialty care innovations to better address the unmet needs of the patients and communities we serve”, said Alfasigma Chief Financial Officer Tatiana Simonelli.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight key priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed over 900 projects worth nearly €89 billion in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, helping to unlock almost €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the funds made available by the Group unlocked over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised a further €110 billion for startups and scale-ups. Around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

Alfasigma is a global pharmaceutical company founded over 75 years ago in Italy, where it is headquartered (in Bologna and Milan). The group operates in over 100 markets spanning Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. It has offices in many countries, including Italy, the United States, Spain, Germany, Mexico and China; production sites in Italy (Pomezia, Rome; Alanno, Pescara; Sermoneta, Latina; and Trezzano Rosa, Milan), Spain (Tortosa, Baix Ebre) and the United States (Shreveport, Louisiana); and research and development labs in Italy (Pomezia and Bergamo). Alfasigma employs approximately 4 000 people dedicated to research, development, production and distribution of medicinal products, contributing to its mission to provide better health and a better quality of life for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers. It focuses on three main therapeutic areas: gastroenterology, vascular and rheumatology. Its portfolio ranges from speciality care to rare disease medications and consumer health products, including nutraceuticals.