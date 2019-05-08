The SEK 1 billion financing will support the refurbishment to higher energy efficiency standards of social housing from the 1960s and 70s.

Intervention include new windows, ventilation systems and low energy lighting, giving a second live to housing built under Sweden’s miljonprogrammet between 1965-1974.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 1 billion (EUR 95 million) loan agreement with Rikshem AB (publ). The Swedish property developer and owner will use the long-term financing facility to renovate housing stock to higher energy efficiency standards. Most of the properties concerned are to be found in Uppsala and Stockholm, with further real estate in cities such as Västerås, Norrköping, Östersund and Helsingborg. The loan structure, with a tenor up to 15 years, will support the company’s strategy by providing flexibility and sustainability to the capital structure.

Alexander Stubb, vice-president of the EIB, commented: “The standards for energy efficient housing have been redefined in recent times, homes that were built in the 60s and 70s waste a lot of energy so this update is a very smart and necessary thing to do. Rikshem has set itself the goal to become CO 2 -neutral by 2030 and the EIB is glad that it can support projects with such a long-term vision.”

Technically speaking the financing will cover investments for improved energy efficiency in residential properties. The investments will for example cover new windows and ventilation systems with heat recovery and sensor-driven low energy lighting. In some cases, the thermal insulation of the facades will be improved and elevators renovated.

“We are pleased that EIB is supporting us with funding for our investments in energy efficiency. This is an important area for Rikshem and indeed for society at large.said Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, Rikshem’s CEO.