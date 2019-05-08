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RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 93,028,448.1
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 93,028,448.1
Industry : € 93,028,448.1
Signature date(s)
8/05/2019 : € 93,028,448.1
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Related press
Sweden: Rikshem and EIB sign SEK 1 billion loan for energy efficient housing refurbishment

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2019
20180135
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
RIKSHEM AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1000 million (EUR 97 million)
SEK 1615 million (EUR 156 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in an energy-efficiency refurbishment programme of residential buildings located in Sweden.

This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Through the project several buildings will be refurbished following energy efficiency criteria, as per the requirements of the European Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU, in existing built environments. After completion energy consumption and pollutant emissions will be reduced compared to the business-as-usual scenario.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Rikshem and EIB sign SEK 1 billion loan for energy efficient housing refurbishment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87321245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180135
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256420598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180135
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Other links
Summary sheet
RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Data sheet
RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Related press
Sweden: Rikshem and EIB sign SEK 1 billion loan for energy efficient housing refurbishment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Rikshem and EIB sign SEK 1 billion loan for energy efficient housing refurbishment
Other links
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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