RIKSHEM HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENT RENOVATION SFSB

Summary sheet
The project consists in an energy-efficiency refurbishment programme of residential buildings located in Sweden.
This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.
Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Through the project several buildings will be refurbished following energy efficiency criteria, as per the requirements of the European Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU, in existing built environments. After completion energy consumption and pollutant emissions will be reduced compared to the business-as-usual scenario.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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