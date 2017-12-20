The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), comprising of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has agreed to participate in a securitisation transaction with Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas, aimed at generating new funding capacity for Polish SMEs and Mid-Caps. Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas is a member of the BNP Paribas Group and the sixth largest commercial bank in Poland.

In this transaction, the EIB will purchase a mezzanine tranche of asset-backed securities (ABS) based on a portfolio of consumer loans for an amount of PLN 341m (circa EUR 81m). The EIB purchase of the mezzanine notes will provide capital relief to BGZ, thus expanding BGZ’s capacity to provide new lending to SMEs and Mid-Caps.

The transaction is guaranteed under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan, which was launched by the EIB Group and the European Commission to boost the competitiveness of the European economy. Eligibility under EFSI means more risk-taking by the EIB resulting in a higher amount of financing provided by Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas for the benefit of SMEs and Mid-Caps in Poland.

"We are delighted to announce the milestone operation with Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas today, as thanks to this innovative securitisation transaction, we will significantly enhance support for Polish small businesses”, said EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák, responsible for the Bank's activity in Poland. “This new lending to SMEs and Mid-Caps will support employment and economic growth in Poland, which is the main goal of the Investment Plan for Europe. Over the last months, the Bank has developed innovative ways of financing in Poland, particularly under EFSI. This year, including this operation, the EIB has signed circa EUR 700m of EFSI projects supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps in Poland, mobilising investments from SMEs and Mid-Caps in excess of EUR 2bn."

“This transaction fits into the long-lasting tradition of our Bank's BGŻ BNP Paribas cooperation with the European Investment Bank, which contributes to the development of business in the competitive economic environment,” added Jarosław Rot, Head of ALM Treasury of the Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas.