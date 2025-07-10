Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

Location: Rome , it

We attended the fourth annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), a two-day event dedicated to the country's swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We joined governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society in announcing new financing to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We have stood with Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022 and have provided €3 billion to meet its most urgent needs, €2.3 billion of which has already been disbursed.

IN FOCUS

Our support for Ukraine's recovery

More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and our commitment to its recovery is unwavering. From investing in small businesses to building better schools, here is how we support Ukraine.

URC2025 highlights

Follow our announcements, publications and panel discussions.

    ‘We are building a strong basis for recovery’

    Watch Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, in conversation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025.

    10 July 2025

    EU erhöht Ukraine-Unterstützung mit fast 600 Mio. Euro für Energie, Verkehr und Unternehmen

    Die Europäische Union stellt fast 600 Millionen Euro für die wirtschaftliche Unterstützung der Ukraine bereit. Mit den Mitteln sollen die Energiesysteme, Verkehrsnetze und Unternehmen im Land resilienter werden. Das neue EU-Paket wurde heute von der Europäischen Investitionsbank-Gruppe und der Europäischen Kommission auf der Ukraine-Wiederaufbaukonferenz in Rom angekündigt. Der Großteil der Mittel wird als Darlehen der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) vergeben, abgesichert mit Garantien der EU.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Verkehr Energieeffizienz Direktorium Nadia Calviño Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
  • 11 July 2025

    Neue „Ukraine FIRST“-Initiative fördert Wiederaufbau von Infrastruktur in der Ukraine EU-unterstützte Initiative wird von EBWE und EIB umgesetzt

    Die Ukraine erhält von der EU weitere Unterstützung beim landesweiten Wiederaufbau. Dazu ging eine neue Initiative an den Start, die die Durchführung großer Infrastrukturprojekte beschleunigen soll. Die Ukraine-Fazilität für den Wiederaufbau von Infrastruktur – kurz: Ukraine FIRST – soll sicherstellen, dass die Projekte Finanzierungen erhalten und zügig durchgeführt werden.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit
  • 10 July 2025

    EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

    InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.

    Solidarity with Ukraine InvestEU Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development

We stand with Ukraine

A selection of our latest news and stories on Ukraine.

Preschool reopens in Ukraine after major renovations
Zhytomyr hospital welcomes new surgical unit
‘All of us are helping each other’
Improved emergency services in Odesa
Safeguarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Business in a bomb shelter
Explore our support  

