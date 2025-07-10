The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

We attended the fourth annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), a two-day event dedicated to the country's swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We joined governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society in announcing new financing to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We have stood with Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022 and have provided €3 billion to meet its most urgent needs, €2.3 billion of which has already been disbursed.
Our support for Ukraine's recovery
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and our commitment to its recovery is unwavering. From investing in small businesses to building better schools, here is how we support Ukraine.
‘We are building a strong basis for recovery’
Watch Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, in conversation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025.
EU erhöht Ukraine-Unterstützung mit fast 600 Mio. Euro für Energie, Verkehr und Unternehmen
Die Europäische Union stellt fast 600 Millionen Euro für die wirtschaftliche Unterstützung der Ukraine bereit. Mit den Mitteln sollen die Energiesysteme, Verkehrsnetze und Unternehmen im Land resilienter werden. Das neue EU-Paket wurde heute von der Europäischen Investitionsbank-Gruppe und der Europäischen Kommission auf der Ukraine-Wiederaufbaukonferenz in Rom angekündigt. Der Großteil der Mittel wird als Darlehen der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) vergeben, abgesichert mit Garantien der EU.
Neue „Ukraine FIRST“-Initiative fördert Wiederaufbau von Infrastruktur in der Ukraine EU-unterstützte Initiative wird von EBWE und EIB umgesetzt
Die Ukraine erhält von der EU weitere Unterstützung beim landesweiten Wiederaufbau. Dazu ging eine neue Initiative an den Start, die die Durchführung großer Infrastrukturprojekte beschleunigen soll. Die Ukraine-Fazilität für den Wiederaufbau von Infrastruktur – kurz: Ukraine FIRST – soll sicherstellen, dass die Projekte Finanzierungen erhalten und zügig durchgeführt werden.
EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine
InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.
