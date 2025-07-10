The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

We attended the fourth annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), a two-day event dedicated to the country's swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We joined governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society in announcing new financing to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We have stood with Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022 and have provided €3 billion to meet its most urgent needs, €2.3 billion of which has already been disbursed.