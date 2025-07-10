EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

©Oleksandra Shliakhetska/ EIB

Ten EU Member States – Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain – have joined InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot, a guarantee facility backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the European Investment Bank Group. Three more countries are expected to join soon.

Under the programme, national export credit agencies in participating countries will receive an EIF-backed guarantee for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps exporting goods and services to Ukraine. They are also eligible for support from InvestEU Advisory services.

The guarantees help reduce financial risks and keep exports flowing – from machinery and building materials to critical technologies – while also supporting Ukraine’s deeper integration into the EU single market and its longer-term path toward EU membership.