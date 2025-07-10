Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

10 July 2025
©Oleksandra Shliakhetska/ EIB

Ten EU Member States – Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain – have joined InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot, a guarantee facility backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the European Investment Bank Group. Three more countries are expected to join soon. 

Under the programme, national export credit agencies in participating countries will receive an EIF-backed guarantee for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps exporting goods and services to Ukraine. They are also eligible for support from InvestEU Advisory services.

The guarantees help reduce financial risks and keep exports flowing – from machinery and building materials to critical technologies – while also supporting Ukraine’s deeper integration into the EU single market and its longer-term path toward EU membership.

Aktuell

Tags

  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • InvestEU
  • Ukraine
  • Global development
Show more Show less

More press releases
1 July 2025

Réunis à Séville, banques multilatérales de développement et secteur privé définissent les contours d’une coopération plus étroite pour le développement

Le Groupe Banque européenne d’investissement (Groupe BEI), en partenariat avec l’Alliance financière pour des émissions nettes zéro a organisé un échange de haut niveau avec des dirigeantes et dirigeants de banques multilatérales de développement et du secteur privé à l’occasion de la Conférence internationale sur le financement du développement à Séville, afin de renforcer la coopération et d’accroître l’investissement privé dans les marchés émergents et les économies en développement.

Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Economics SDG United Nations Impact Global development
30 June 2025

EIB and CAF unite to drive sustainable growth in Latin America under Global Gateway

In a significant step towards deepening international development cooperation, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean signed a memorandum of understanding today during a high-level meeting with Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) finance ministers and financial institutions operating in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, in advance of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) held in Seville.

Management committee Nadia Calviño Sustainability Global development Climate and environment
29 June 2025

Joint Statement: Heads of Multilateral Development Banks commit to strong joint action on development priorities

The Heads of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) met today in Paris, hosted by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), which currently chairs the Heads of MDBs Group. The meeting focused on advancing their joint efforts to address development priorities.