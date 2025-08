Rekordbeteiligung der Europäischen Investitionsbank-Gruppe am Pride Run Luxemburg

Latvia is set to get more clean energy as a result of almost € 85 million in international financing for renewable-electricity provider Sunly. Estonia-based Sunly will use the loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and SEB to build four solar parks in Latvia with total capacity of 329 megawatts (MW) – enough to meet the annual electricity consumption of up to 180,000 households.