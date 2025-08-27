No

Unlocking investments in affordable and sustainable housing in Europe: the EIB Group Action Plan

Friday, 4 July 2025

in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Keynote: Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Nikolina Brnjac , Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing

, Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing Januš Kizenevič, Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania

Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania Matthew Baldwin , Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing

, Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General of Housing Europe

Secretary General of Housing Europe Tanguy Desrousseaux, Director for Housing, Cities and Regions Projects, EIB Moderator: Mary O’Mahony, European Investment Bank This lunch dialogue featured the presentation of the new EIB Group Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. This will be followed by a strategic discussion with high-level representatives from the Commission, European Parliament, Member States and housing community on how to put EIB enhanced support to good use and how to combine efforts from all levels – local, regional, national and European levels – to mobilise both public and private investments for affordable housing. This will lead to a reflection on the upcoming Pan-European Investment Platform as well as the non-financial barriers to be addressed in the European Affordable Housing Plan expected for 2026.

Unlocking potential for regional development through social investments: Lessons from the latest EIB Cohesion Report

Monday 23 September 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Programme: 12.00-12.30: Registration and networking lunch 12.30-14.00: Panel followed by Q&A Keynote: Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Ľubica Karvašová, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development (REGI)

Tanya Hristova, Mayor of Gabrovo and Chair of SEDEC Commission, European Committee of the Regions

Andriana Sukova, Deputy Director-General, DG for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

Nicola de Michelis, Acting Deputy Director-General, DG for Regional and Urban Policy, European Commission Moderator Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Building up Security and Defence Investment Ecosystems: the NIF and EIF join forces

Tuesday 2 July 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.30 - 14.15 (CET) Agenda: 12.30-13.00: Registration, networking lunch and MoU signature 13.00-13.10: Welcome by Kim Jørgensen, Director General and Permanent Representative of the European Investment Bank in Brussels 13.10-13.40: NIF/EIF MoU and its Impact on Innovation Capacity Building Introduced and moderated by Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive, EIF

Andrea Traversone, Managing Partner, NIF

Anna Panagopoulou, Director, DG Research & Innovation, EC

Speaker from a NIF and EIF portfolio fund (tbc) 13.40-14.10: Building Up Defence and Security in Europe and the Alliance: Broader Policy Implications Introduced and moderated by Hristo Stoykov, Director Advisory Services, EIB Dr. Klaus Hommels, Chair, NIF

Robert de Groot, Vice-President, EIB

James Appathurai, Acting Assistant Secretary General, NATO

François Arbault, Director Defence Industry, Directorate-General Defence Industry and Space, EC 14.10-14.15: End of Session, Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF A main challenge that remains in Europe’s defence ecosystem and security is to encourage fund managers to invest in dual-use, and subsequently enhance access to finance for EU start-ups and SMEs developing deep technologies with dual-use applications. Against this background, EIF and NIF will increase joint efforts to act together as anchor investors, enhance outreach to private funds and support the readiness of managers willing to invest in dual-use sectors.

Economic convergence in the enlarged EU: achievements to date and key challenges ahead

Monday 17 June 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: László Andor, Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner

Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank

Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank Virginija Gecaite, Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States

Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive, European Policy Centre Moderator: Clare Denvir, Senior Advisor, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Launch of HERA Invest - Global health threats, from preparedness to treatment. What can Europe do to support innovative businesses?

Monday 2 October 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Thomas Östros , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Pierre Delsaux , Director-General, HERA, European Commission

, Director-General, HERA, European Commission Hugues Bultot , Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells Peter Beyer, Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership

Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership Felicitas Riedl, Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank

Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank Alessandro Izzo, Director EU Lending Operations - Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance Department, European Investment Bank Moderator: Simon Pickard, Network Director, Science|Business Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has been created, offering Europe a comprehensive mechanism for concerted actions on epidemic and biosecurity threats. The EIB has been historically involved in addressing the needs of healthcare systems. The signature of the EUR 100m HERA Invest Top-Up between HERA and the EIB (within the broader InvestEU framework) is offering EIB the unique opportunity to support relevant European projects towards market approval and successful commercialisation. Policy makers, industry leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders were invited to this Lunch Dialogue to mark this important event. Watch the recording here

EIB Cohesion Report 2022-2023 - Investing in strategic technologies for inclusive, green and digital transition in cohesion regions

Monday 18 September 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Lilyana Pavlova , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Hugo Sobral , Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms

, Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Alejandro Blanco Fernández , Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU

, Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU Emil Boc , Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions

, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions Werner Schmidt, Director for Urban and Territorial Development, European Investment Bank Moderator: Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank All regions will need to transform in the coming decades to reach the EU’s climate goals. However, not all regions in Europe have the same starting point. Different regions have different investment needs and innovation potential. The European Investment Bank is committed to bring more investments to less developed and transition regions, and facilitate innovation and deployment of new technologies in these regions. In 2022, the EIB Group financed a record high of €28.4 billion in investment projects in cohesion regions, of which 66% were for climate action and environmental sustainability. Cohesion and climate objectives go hand in hand, but what about cohesion and innovation? Watch the recording here Key findings from the EIB Cohesion report

EIB activity in Latin America and the Caribbean: Delivering on the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda

Wednesday 28 June 2023 at the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point Schuman - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch will start at 12.30, followed by the dialogue from 13.00 until 14.00 (CET), including a Q&A session. Speakers: Ricardo Mourinho Felix, EIB Vice-President

EIB Vice-President Heike Schneider , Deputy Head of Division, EEAS

, Deputy Head of Division, EEAS Felice Zaccheo , Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission Fernando Cabezas , Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU

, Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU Maider Makua , Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation

, Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Kristin Lang, Head of Division, European Investment Bank The EU is a leading provider of funding for sustainable and inclusive development to Latin America and Caribbean countries, allocating around €3.4 billion for bilateral and regional programmes under NDICI-Global Europe for 2021-2027. In line with EU priorities and in light of its role as the EU Climate Bank, the EIB Group, through its specialised arm EIB Global, is playing a key role in supporting climate action, adaptation and environmental sustainability in LAC countries. To date, EIB Global has invested over €13.4 billion financing over 370 projects in the region. In view of the upcoming EU-CELAC summit and ongoing EU Global Gateway flagship projects, the panel discussed the investment opportunities, challenges and gaps in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, with a focus on smart, clean infrastructures and energy and transport sectors. Watch the recording here

EIB support to the water sector: Sector orientations and evaluation of projects outside the EU

Monday 05 June 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, Rond-point R. Schuman, 6 - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch will start at 12:30, followed by the dialogue from 13:00 until 14:30 (CET), including a Q&A session. Register here Prior registration is required to access the venue.

The event will be recorded and available on this page. Deadline to register: Monday 22 May at 10:00 CET

Please feel free to forward this invitation. Event guide Speakers: Arnaud de Vanssay , Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission Thomas van Gilst , Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank

, Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank Milena Reinfeld, Senior Evaluator, Evaluation Division, European Investment Bank Moderator: Mary O'Mahony, Senior Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Water is a critical resource, and it is an integral part of the green transition in the EU and beyond. The EIB is one of the largest multilateral lenders in the water sector, and finances, on average, more than €2 billion per year of water projects both inside and outside the EU. Last year the independent evaluation function of the EIB Group assessed the Bank’s support for the water sector outside the EU to determine what worked and what didn’t work with specific focus on development outcomes and the contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The 2023 water sector orientation brings out the strategic role the sector can play to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and highlights the types of investments that will maximise the Bank’s impact and accelerate the achievement of its climate and environment objectives.

A conversation with Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund - Mind the VC investment gap: What is the EIF's role?

Thursday 25 May 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. The sandwich lunch started at 12:30, followed by the dialogue from 13:00 until 14:00 (CET), including a Q&A session. Speaker: Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund Moderator: Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe Marjut Falkstedt, the new Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, joined by Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe, talked about the investment gap in Europe and the role of the EIF. Marjut addressed challenges and opportunities for the EIF, including the vital role of women in venture capital, and the prospects of the European Tech Champions Initiative. And this just fresh after her new leadership start at the EIF this January 2023, and moderated by Eric in the year of Invest Europe celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Watch the recording here.

AFRIKAS ENORMES POTENZIAL FÜR GRÜNEN WASSERSTOFF

Donnerstag, 9. März 2023 Büro der EIB in Brüssel, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman, B-1040 Brüssel Auf ein Sandwich-Lunch ab 12.30 Uhr folgte von 13.00 Uhr bis 14.30 Uhr die Diskussion mit anschließender Fragerunde. Referentinnen und Referenten: Ismail Abdel Vetah , Leiter Energiewende und Wasserstoffentwicklung, Ministerium für Öl, Bergbau und Energie, Mauretanien

, Leiter Energiewende und Wasserstoffentwicklung, Ministerium für Öl, Bergbau und Energie, Mauretanien Carla Montesi , Direktorin GD INTPA, Europäische Kommission

, Direktorin GD INTPA, Europäische Kommission Matthieu Crest , Partner, Corporate Value Associates (CVA)

, Partner, Corporate Value Associates (CVA) Thierry Lepercq , Präsident und Gründer, HyDeal

, Präsident und Gründer, HyDeal Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, International Solar Alliance Moderation: Sabine Kayser, Senior Advisor, EIB Global, Europäische Investitionsbank Der Bericht „Africa’s Extraordinary Green Hydrogen Potential“ legt erstmals eine detaillierte Analyse des möglichen Beitrags Afrikas zu den lokalen und weltweiten Märkten für grünen Wasserstoff vor. Er beschreibt Investitionsmöglichkeiten in den Schwerpunktregionen Ägypten, Mauretanien, Marokko und südliches Afrika und skizziert einen Fahrplan für technische, wirtschaftliche, ökologische und finanzielle Lösungen, um die kommerzielle Entwicklung in Gang zu bringen.

Ab 2035 jährlich 50 Millionen Tonnen grüner Wasserstoff, produziert mit Sonnenenergie in Afrika – das würde den Ländern dort viele Chancen eröffnen: Dekarbonisierung und Wachstum der Wirtschaft, neue Arbeitsplätze, besserer Zugang zu sauberem Wasser und nachhaltiger Energie, dazu ein wettbewerbsfähiges Angebot an neuen grünen und nachhaltigen Produkten wie Ammoniak, Stahl und Düngemittel. Zu diesem Ergebnis kommt die Studie, die von der Europäischen Investitionsbank, der Internationalen Solarallianz und der Afrikanischen Union in Auftrag gegeben und auf der COP27 zusammen mit der Regierung Mauretaniens, HyDeal und dem Weltverband „Vereinigte Städte und lokale Gebietskörperschaften“ (UCLG) Afrika vorgestellt wurde.

Europäische Investitionsbank, Büro Brüssel Zur Präsentation Zur Aufzeichnung

Cutting plastics pollution: Financial measures for a more circular value chain

Donnerstag, 2. März 2023 Präsentation des EIB-Berichts „Cutting plastics pollution – Financial measures for a more circular chain“ von Guy Hudson und Paulina Brzezicka, Abteilung Beratung für Innovationsfinanzierungen, Direktion Finanzierungsoperationen. Podiumsdiskussion: Pavel Misiga , Leiter der Abteilung Kreislaufwirtschaft und biobasierte Systeme, GD RTD, Europäische Kommission

, Leiter der Abteilung Kreislaufwirtschaft und biobasierte Systeme, GD RTD, Europäische Kommission Janyl Moldalieva , Policy Officer, Umweltprogramm der Vereinten Nationen

, Policy Officer, Umweltprogramm der Vereinten Nationen Rob Opsomer , Executive Lead – Plastics & Finance, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

, Executive Lead – Plastics & Finance, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Sophie Sicard , Präsidentin, EuRIC

, Präsidentin, EuRIC Arnold Verbeek, Referatsleiter, Abteilung Beratung für Innovationsfinanzierungen, Europäische Investitionsbank Moderation: Shirin Wheeler, Principal Advisor, Internationale Medien und Partnerschaften, Europäische Investitionsbank

DEEPTECH-INNOVATION BEI SMART VERNETZTEN TECHNOLOGIEN (ZUSAMMEN MIT DEM EUROPÄISCHEN PATENTAMT)

Accelerating investments in biodiversity: How to identify and screen bankable projects?

28. Juni 2022 Die Berechnung des Biodiversitäts-Fußabdrucks ist ein wichtiger Schritt, wenn eine Pipeline tragfähiger Investitionsprojekte aufgebaut und bankfähige Biodiversitätsprojekte identifiziert werden sollen.

Ausgehend von den Erfahrungen der EIB und CDC Biodiversité werden bei diesem Online-Dialog folgende Themen diskutiert: Welche Kriterien und Indikatoren werden bei der Identifizierung von Projekten und ihrem Screening gebraucht, um den Biodiversitäts-Fußabdruck zu minimieren? Wie werden Biodiversitätsprojekte bankfähig? Wie könnten der öffentliche und der private Sektor gemeinsam Investitionen in den Erhalt der Biodiversität und naturbasierte Lösungen für die Klimaanpassung und -resilienz beschleunigen?

Referentinnen und Referenten: Marc Abadie, CEO, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité

CEO, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité Humberto Delgado Rosa, Direktor für Biologische Vielfalt, GD ENV, Europäische Kommission

Direktor für Biologische Vielfalt, GD ENV, Europäische Kommission Eva Mayerhofer, Referatsleiterin, Umweltstrategie, Europäische Investitionsbank Moderation: Sophie Barbier, Direktorin, European Affairs Division, Caisse des Dépôts Zur Aufzeichnung der Veranstaltung

Global partnerships to build resilient African health systems

3. März Die globale Gesundheit gehört zu den Prioritäten bei der stärkeren Integration zwischen Europa und Afrika. Um die aktuelle Pandemie zu bewältigen, muss weltweit mehr geimpft und Impfstoff gerecht und überall zu erschwinglichen Preisen verteilt werden. Die Partnerländer brauchen eine robustere Gesundheitsversorgung mit eigener Impfstoff- und Arzneimittelproduktion in Afrika für Afrika. Im Coronakontext starteten die EU und Afrika mehrere Initiativen, um die Prävention, Vorsorge und Reaktion bei Pandemien und anderen Notfällen gemäß den Internationalen Gesundheitsvorschriften zu stärken. Über das Team-Europa-Konzept haben die EU und ihre Mitgliedstaaten mehr als drei Milliarden Euro zur COVAX-Initiative beigetragen und 100 Millionen Euro für die Impfstoffverteilung in Afrika zugesagt. Die EIB stellte im Dezember 2020 im Rahmen von Team Europa 400 Millionen Euro bereit. Nach der Auszahlung dieses Betrags gab sie im November 2021 grünes Licht für weitere 200 Millionen Euro für COVAX. Aufgrund ihrer Inhouse-Expertise im Gesundheitssektor konnte sie außerdem helfen, Produktionskapazitäten auszubauen und Gesundheitsprodukte und -technologien in Afrika zugänglicher zu machen. Bei diesem Lunch-Dialog soll untersucht werden, wie die Pandemieprävention, -vorsorge und -reaktionskapazität der afrikanischen Gesundheitssysteme, aber auch ihre Resilienz gestärkt werden können. Referentinnen und Referenten: Gabriella Fesus, Referatsleiterin Soziale Inklusion und Schutz, Gesundheit und Demografie, GD Internationale Partnerschaften, Europäische Kommission

Referatsleiterin Soziale Inklusion und Schutz, Gesundheit und Demografie, GD Internationale Partnerschaften, Europäische Kommission Aparajita Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director, Donor Government Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Deputy Director, Donor Government Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Noëlla Bigirimana, Deputy Director General, Rwanda Biomedical Center

Deputy Director General, Rwanda Biomedical Center Richard Amor, Leiter Unternehmensfinanzierungen, Hauptabteilung Partner weltweit, Europäische Investitionsbank Moderation: Clare Denvir, Senior Policy Officer, ständige Vertretung in Brüssel, Europäische Investitionsbank Zur Aufzeichnung der Veranstaltung

Semiconductor industry: Boosting the manufacturing capability in Europe and financing opportunities