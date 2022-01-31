The EIB at the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings 2025

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. will bring together global leaders to discuss ways to strengthen development finance, foster resilience and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will take part in the discussions, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to global partnerships, climate action and green investment.

Learn more about our participation in our Media advisory.