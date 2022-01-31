The EIB at the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings 2025

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. will bring together global leaders to discuss ways to strengthen development finance, foster resilience and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.
A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation led by President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will take part in the discussions, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to global partnerships, climate action and green investment.
Key events
62nd IDB Bi-Annual Meeting
09:00-15:00 ET
Our Chief Economist Debora Revoltella will participate in a panel titled ''The Global Economic Outlook'' at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) headquarters. She will also present the EIB Group’s Investment Survey 2025.
Devex Impact House Event: The future of development
10:05-10:20 ET
President Calviño will join Devex editor-in-chief Raj Kumar for a conversation on reimagining global development – highlighting trust, determination and partnerships as guiding principles for the EIB Group’s new global strategy, climate leadership and strengthened cooperation among multilateral development banks (MDBs).
14th Ministerial Meeting: Unlocking Resilience Finance
11:30-12:30 ET
Vice-President Fayolle will attend this event highlighting the critical role of finance ministries in scaling up adaptation investments.
8th Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine
12:45-14:00 ET
President Calviño will discuss the Bank's unwavering support for Ukraine, highlighting efforts to provide energy resilience, repair critical infrastructure and support small businesses, while preparing the country for long-term reconstruction and EU integration.
10th MDBs Water Coordination meeting
08:00-09:00 ET
Vice-President Fayolle will join this event to discuss strengthening coordination among multilateral development banks (MDBs) on global water initiatives, enhancing investment in water security and supporting sustainable management of water resources worldwide.
Atlantic Council event
10:00-11:00 ET
President Calviño will join a conversation on ''Financing Europe’s future'' at the Atlantic Council, moderated by Josh Lipsky, discussing how the EIB Group strengthens Europe’s role in the world through sustainable investment, innovation and strategic partnerships that enhance economic resilience and global influence.
Aligning Climate Finance in Emerging Markets
10:00-11:30 ET
At this World Economic Forum event, Vice-President Fayolle will discuss how climate finance can boost growth and resilience in emerging markets while supporting global sustainability goals.
Development Committee Ministerial Meeting
13:30-15:30 ET
Vice-President Fayolle will attend the World Bank and IMF meeting to advance discussions on sustainable development, financial stability and inclusive global growth.
Council on Foreign Relations
16:00-17:00 ET
President Calviño will join Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance, Ukraine and Odile Renaud-Basso, President, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in a panel ''Next Steps on Ukraine Reconstruction''. She will highlight the EIB Group's support for Ukraine's reconstruction, resilience and long-term growth.
Heads of MDBs meeting
11:30-12:30 ET
President Calviño will join her counterparts from other multilateral development banks (MDBs) to explore early opportunities, benefits and challenges of co-financing and to share knowledge and experience to build collective capacity.
