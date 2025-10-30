Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
30
-
31
oct
2025
mar
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

A series of events across Europe to present the EIB Group affordable and sustainable housing action plan

The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency. The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.

The EIB Group action plan is aiming to boost financing and advisory support for innovation in the construction sector as well as higher investments in sustainable renovation and new build of affordable and sustainable housing.

To bring this vision to life, the EIB Group is launching a series of housing roadshows across the EU. These events will showcase key housing topics and show how member states, at national, regional, and local levels can explore EIB's support to create lasting impact in their communities.

Upcoming events

Building change: boosting innovation for affordable and sustainable housing in Europe

Housing roadshow event hosted by EIB Group and City of Barcelona

Thursday, 30 October 2025
9:00 - 17:15 at the MACBA Auditorium, Barcelona, Spain

The first event in our roadshow will showcase the EIB Group housing action plan and will focus on one of its key themes – how to boost innovative construction to help Europe to increase the supply of affordable and energy-efficient housing.

This event will convene innovative construction companies and manufacturers, national and local decision makers, policy makers, financial institutions and technical experts. The focus will be on what the construction sector can bring to the table, and what the public sector can do to make it happen - actionable strategies to foster construction innovation to bring down cost, accelerate timelines and increase quality in the housing sector.

 

Registration and agenda  

FINANCE AND ADVICE FOR HOUSING IN EUROPE

More homes. Better homes

The European Union, through the EIB Group and the European Commission, commits to strengthening Europe's housing sector by providing the finance and expertise needed to build more innovative, energy efficient and affordable homes.

Discover more  
Getty Images

