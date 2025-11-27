EIB Group and CEB announce joint support for affordable housing in Slovenia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) yesterday announced a joint commitment to support Slovenia’s affordable housing agenda, marking a significant step in the deployment of the country’s housing policy. The joint announcement of the two international financial institutions (IFI) was made at the “Turning Vision into Homes: Slovenia’s Affordable Housing Journey” conference, held in Ljubljana in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob and Simon Maljevac, Minister of Solidarity-based Future.

Turning Vision into Homes: Slovenia's Affordable Housing Journey Conference was jointly organised with the CEB and hosted by the European House in Ljubljana: Left to right: Jerneja Jug Jerse (EC), Simon Savsek (EIB), Simon Maljevac, Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob, Deputy Governor Tomáš Boček (CEB), Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris (EIB) and Makedonka Mateska (CEB) “For the EIB, affordable housing is a cornerstone of social cohesion, economic stability and equal opportunities. When we work together with partners like the CEB, we can make access to decent and affordable housing a reality faster,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris, responsible for the housing sector at the EIB. This initiative aims to support Slovenia’s Third-Generation National Housing Strategy and Investment Plan, Strategy is aligned with EU housing and green transition priorities, and outlines approach to tackling one of the country’s key policy priorities. Conference was attended by representatives from Slovenia’s housing sector, regional development agencies, promotional banks and financial institutions, and European Commission including Matthew Boldwin, Deputy Director General at the European Commission and Klemen Ploštajner, State Secretary for Housing Policy at the Government of Slovenia. For more information about the event please visit press release Slovenia among first EU countries to receive support at this scale Slovenia is among the first EU Member States to receive such coordinated support for housing, which follows recommendations of the European Union Housing Task Force, calling on international financial institutions to issue combined declarations in support of national governments and promotional banks, thereby strengthening a more integrated and strategic approach to Europe’s housing challenges. “A new era” for Slovenia’s housing policy Speaking in Ljubljana, Vice-President Tsakiris stressed that the agreement represents more than a political signal.

VP Tsakiris delivering his keynote speech at the Vison to Homes Conference in Ljubljana “Today we are not simply extending our joint support, we are taking part of a new era for Slovenia’s housing policy — an era where investment is aligned, where institutions cooperate, and where results will be tangible: more homes, better homes, stronger communities,” he said. He described Slovenia’s approach as a potential model for other countries. “Slovenia has chosen a good approach, fully aligned with Europe’s priorities for the green transition, quality of life and social cohesion,” he noted. “By aligning policy design, coordinating stakeholders at national, local and European levels, and promoting innovation in construction, Slovenia is becoming a reference point for Europe.” Reaffirming the EIB Group’s long-term engagement, Tsakiris added: “The EIB and the EIB Group will stand by Slovenia every step of the way, because we deeply believe that every person deserves a safe, modern, high-quality and affordable home — and that Europe can and must deliver exactly that.” To read the complete speech please visit this link

Tomáš Boček, Vice-Governor of the CEB Tomáš Boček, Vice-Governor of the CEB, underlined the strong alignment between the two institutions’ mandates: “Housing is one of the foundations of social cohesion, stability and equal opportunity and is at the heart of the CEB’s social mandate. Today’s joint declaration reflects our shared determination to help Slovenia deliver more affordable and sustainable homes for its citizens. The CEB stands ready to continue working with Slovenia and our European partners, like the EIB, to turn this commitment into real homes and stronger communities.”

