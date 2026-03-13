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Complaint Mechanism Policy renewal

13 March 2026
EIB

The EIB Group is upgrading its independent Complaint Mechanism policy, following an external review and alignment with best practices of peer institutions. The proposed policy, submitted for a public consultation, foresees a more efficient handling of complaints, enhanced use of the Dispute Resolution mechanism to solve conflicts between project promoters and affected people, and other improvements. The draft policy focuses on alleged environmental and social impacts of the projects we finance and access to information about them, as part of our commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability.

The public consultation page for the policy can be accessed here.

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12 March 2026

EIB Advisory and the European Commission support EU Ports Strategy through new capacity building programme for small and medium sized ports

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its advisory arm, and the European Commission are launching a new technical training programme under the JASPERS mandate, making a concrete step in strengthening EU’s strategic port infrastructure. The assignment is supported under a EC-EIB Joint Contribution Agreement providing financial backing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Policy Funds.

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6 March 2026

Women leading climate action: EIB Group's pioneering network drives sustainable market solutions

Women climate leaders from the 27 EU Member States, representing the private sector, gathered this week at the EIB Group Forum 2026, bringing together leaders from politics, public institutions, finance, business and civil society to explore how Europe can strengthen its global role through innovation, investment and partnerships.

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3 March 2026

EIB Group launches its new Gender Action Plan reinforcing its commitment to gender equality

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has unveiled its third Gender Action Plan, to advance gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in Europe and worldwide.