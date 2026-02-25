New platform to boost support for EU regions most affected by the war in Ukraine

EIB

Tomorrow, the Commission will be hosting the launch of a new initiative to provide easier access to lending support to EU Member States bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. This initiative, titled ‘EastInvest Facility', is at the core of the strategy for the EU's eastern regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine adopted last week by the Commission to help these regions tackle the challenges they face in the wake of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The EastInvest Facility will be a dedicated financing platform for EU eastern regions, bringing together the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Nordic Investment Bank, the Council of Europe Development Bank, and national promotional banks from the nine concerned Member States: Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria. It will make it easier for private and public project promoters in EU eastern regions to access loans and advisory support to boost their economies, develop trade and enhance security. The four participating financial institutions estimate that the Facility will provide at least €28 billion in private and public investments in those regions.

The establishment of a dedicated platform will allow for better coordination among the relevant investors, ensure high complementarity and synergies of their interventions in the eastern border regions. EastInvest will also serve to coordinate lending and advisory support, including to local public authorities, in the eastern border regions. It will address investment needs identified in the development strategies of the regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine through targeted lending support by the participating institutions.

The Facility will be launched at a high-level event hosted by Executive Vice-President Rafaelle Fitto, in Brussels, where the EIB and the other international financial institutions and national promotional banks will sign the Facility declaration of intent. The event, which will be opened by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will bring together the President of the EIB, Nadia Calviño, as well as high-level representatives from the nine concerned countries who will discuss the challenges and opportunities inherent to securing prosperity for Europe's eastern border regions. Participants include the Prime Ministers of Estonia, Kristen Michal, Lithuania, Inga Ruginienė, Latvia, Evika Siliņa, and Romania, Ilie Bolojan, as well as the President of the European Investment Bank, Nadia Calviño.

‘The fight for Europe’s future is, at its core, a fight for our values — for peace and security, for equal opportunities, for social and territorial cohesion, for vibrant communities and innovative economies. The EIB Group is determined to play its full part in building a safer and more resilient Eastern border, and powering Europe.’

Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank

‘Investing in the regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine means investing in Europe’s security, stability, cohesion and competitiveness. With the EastInvest Facility, we will strengthen the social and economic resilience of these territories — places where people live, work and build their future. This is an important step, but our commitment does not stop here. We will continue to work with tailor-made solutions and cohesion policy, to support these communities and ensure they remain strong, vibrant and competitive.’

Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms

Background

The EU regions bordering Russia and Belarus have faced the brunt of disruptions from Russia's war of aggression, experiencing severe trade impediments, population decline from border closures, and sanctions impacts. In response, the EU has extended political, technical, and financial support to these regions to enhance infrastructure, economic resilience, defence capabilities, and employment opportunities, though ongoing conflict highlights the need for further aid.

The Commission's Communication adopted on 18 February 2026 details strategies to address and support these eastern regions' specific needs. It coordinates efforts across various levels, emphasising both challenges and regional assets. Initiatives like the Eastern Flank Watch and European Drone Defence aim to boost resilience, while economic growth is encouraged through the EastInvest facility and partnerships with the World Bank. Local strengths are utilised by integrating Baltic electricity networks and developing hydrogen resources. Efforts to improve connectivity focus on digital advancements and transport links, and demographic challenges are met with education-to-employment pathways and community initiatives like the Media Resilience Programme.

