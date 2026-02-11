Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability

11 February 2026
EIB

Ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue to disrupt electricity supply across the country. During prolonged outages and freezing temperatures, heating points – known in Ukraine as “Points of Invincibility” – play a critical role, offering warm and safe spaces where people can stay during blackouts, access hot water, charge phones and receive basic support. In Kyiv, 50 heating points are being strengthened thanks to a donation from the EIB Institute, the philanthropic arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group.

The donation complements more than €4 billion in EIB financing provided to Ukraine since 2022, helping restore essential energy and water services, maintain municipal infrastructure and support businesses and communities facing extraordinary challenges.

The donation for heating points was provided through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is facilitating implementation on the ground and supporting the procurement and delivery of essential equipment. The equipment – including 170 lighting lamps, 150 thermo pots and 140 power extension cables with USB ports – will be handed over to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to strengthen the operation of these heating points, improving lighting, ensuring access to hot drinks and enabling visitors to charge mobile devices during prolonged power outages.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EIB Institute has provided more than €3.6 million in donations to support people affected by the war in Ukraine, including an initial €2.5 million emergency package in March 2022 and support for family-type orphanages in partnership with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by the First Lady of Ukraine, among other initiatives.

EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
EIB Group supports heating points in Ukraine amid energy instability
©EIB
Download original

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • Ukraine
Show more Show less

More press releases
29 January 2026

EIB provides an additional €50 million to Naftogaz to keep Ukraine’s energy system resilient through winter

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has signed long-term financing of €50 million with Ukraine’s state-owned energy utility, Naftogaz as an urgent winter response to sustain the country’s energy system by importing natural gas.

Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
21 January 2026

EIB invests €50 million in Amber Dragon, the first-ever infrastructure equity fund for Ukraine’s recovery

On the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €50 million commitment to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I (ADUIF), the first-ever specialised infrastructure equity fund investing in Ukraine. The fund is designed to help mobilise private capital in support of Ukraine’s recovery and long-term reconstruction.

Venture capital & equity Infrastructure Solidarity with Ukraine Management committee Equity and fund investment Nadia Calviño Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
14 January 2026

EIB Group provides EU-backed guarantees to expand finance for war-affected businesses in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) – together the EIB Group – have signed new EU-backed guarantee agreements with PrivatBank and Ukreximbank to expand access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine. The financing was made possible by the support of the European Union under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility.