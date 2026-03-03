Recherche FR menu
 
  Page d'accueil

Le Groupe BEI est très attaché à l’égalité de genre, un moteur d’activité essentiel. À l’occasion de la Journée internationale des femmes, nous réaffirmons notre engagement à investir dans des projets et des initiatives qui promeuvent l’autonomisation et le perfectionnement professionnel des femmes.

Pour en savoir plus sur l’égalité entre les sexes  
Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EIB Group launches its new Gender Action Plan reinforcing its commitment to gender equality

3 March 2026
EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has unveiled its third Gender Action Plan, to advance gender equality and women’s economic empowerment in Europe and worldwide.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, and against a backdrop of uneven global progress on gender equality, the EIB Group is introducing a new plan that reinforces its commitment to gender equality.  

“At a time when others are stepping back, we are even more determined to stay the course,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “Supporting gender equality and women’s economic empowerment is a core European value. It is the right thing to do, and the smart thing to do for stronger growth, more stable and prosperous societies.”

A plan focused on real impact for women and communities

Covering the period 2026–2030, the new Gender Action Plan strengthens the EIB Group’s work in three main areas:

  • Expanding economic opportunities for women through better access to finance, leadership roles, jobs and skills.
  • Investing in inclusive infrastructure and services, including health solutions, so that people of all gender identities can access the opportunities and services they need to thrive.
  • Ensuring security, dignity and equal rights across all EIB Group operations.

To turn these priorities into tangible results, the EIB Group will:

  • Increase advisory support fivefold, helping clients and partners integrate gender considerations from design to delivery.
  • Launch new digital tools to make gender smart project development easier and more accessible for clients.
  • Further mobilise capital markets by issuing Sustainability Awareness Bonds with gender equality objectives, driving more private finance toward inclusive growth.

Building on a strong record

The EIB Group has embedded gender equality and women’s economic empowerment into its business model. The Group has significantly expanded its gender-focused investments over the past five years, more than doubling its financing for gender equality to over €30 billion.

This includes €2.5 billion invested by the EIB in women’s health, improving access to essential health services and technologies. 60% of EIB operations promoting gender equality also contributed to climate action, reflecting the interlinked nature of gender and climate resilience. €13 billion European Investment Fund investments supported women-led funds or are promoting women in leadership roles.

Across Europe and globally, the EIB Group has strengthened the gender finance ecosystem through flagship initiatives such as the InvestEU Advisory Hub’s Gender Finance Lab, Empowering Equity Initiative led by the European Investment Fund, Women Climate Leaders Network, Women in Transport Network, EIB Global’s SheInvest, Africa Women Rising, Women for Stronger Communities and Growth Initiatives, and by integrating gender objectives into its Sustainability Awareness Bonds.

Call for action through a renewed commitment

The EIB Group’s new Gender Action Plan reinforces its alignment with the European Union’s priorities for equality, inclusion and sustainable development including under InvestEU and the Global Gateway. It also strengthens cooperation with governments, development organisations, philanthropy, and the private sector to drive systemic change.

As International Women’s Day approaches, the EIB Group calls for collective action to ensure that every woman and girl has the opportunity to learn, lead, work, and innovate.

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • Diversity and gender
Show more Show less

More press releases
6 March 2026

Women leading climate action: EIB Group's pioneering network drives sustainable market solutions

Women climate leaders from the 27 EU Member States, representing the private sector, gathered this week at the EIB Group Forum 2026, bringing together leaders from politics, public institutions, finance, business and civil society to explore how Europe can strengthen its global role through innovation, investment and partnerships.

Climate Climate action Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño Climate and environment
25 February 2026

New platform to boost support for EU regions most affected by the war in Ukraine

Tomorrow, the Commission will be hosting the launch of a new initiative to provide easier access to lending support to EU Member States bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. This initiative, titled ‘EastInvest Facility', is at the core of the strategy for the EU's eastern regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine adopted last week by the Commission to help these regions tackle the challenges they face in the wake of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
24 February 2026

Better Schools for All initiative kicks off a new chapter in Montenegrin education sector

Under the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Enhancing School Infrastructure in Montenegro project, a nationwide assessment of 813 pre-school, primary and secondary schools in Montenegro has officially begun. Experts have launched the first site visits in Podgorica, marking the start of a comprehensive effort to check the quality, safety and inclusiveness of education facilities and ensure modern learning environments for pupils and teachers across the country.